1 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati resident hall; Police investigating

CINCINNAITI — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that happened near the University of Cincinnati’s campus Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near The Deacon, a dorm near campus, around 5 a.m.

In an alert shared on social media, the university’s public safety department urged students to stay inside and be observant. An “all clear” was given around 5:45 a.m.

UC Emergency: ALL CLEAR Officers checked area, suspect fled the area. Police will remain in the area. Normal activities can resume. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) September 12, 2023

Cincinnati police said one person was shot in the ankle, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

The suspect in the shooting ran from the area, investigators to WCPO.

Police said the dorm was not involved in the investigation.

It’s currently unknown if the shooting victim and/or suspect are UC students.

