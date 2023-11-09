1 hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI — A person is hospitalized after being shot in their vehicle Thursday morning in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police said they were to a shooting on the Western Hills Viaduct just after 6 a.m., according to our news partner WCPO TV.

One person is in the hospital and in surgery.

WCPO has a news crew at the scene and saw a small white car just off the side McMillan Street with several bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of the Western Hills Viaduct are closed coming from Central Parkway while officers are investigating.

The shooting remains under investigation.

