1 dead following pedestrian crash in Cincinnati Saturday night

CINCINNATI — One person has died following a crash in Cincinnati Saturday night.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to 5100 Glenway Ave at about 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 on reports of a serious injury crash.

>> 3 juveniles among 7 seriously injured in Columbus crash

A female pedestrian believed to be 33 years old, attempted to cross Glenway Ave when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound through a green light.

The driver fled the scene after the crash.

The woman was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died.

>> ‘You got to provide,’ Restaurant owner pays off lunch debt money so students can get ice cream

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

This crash is currently under investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group