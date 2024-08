CLARK COUNTY — State troopers are responding to a crash involving a semi in Clark County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed crews are responding to the crash on US-40 at Upper Valley Pike.

It was unknown if any injuries were reported.

Video from an iWitness 7 viewer showed a semi fully engulfed in flames.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

