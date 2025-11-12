Solar storms delay the launch of Blue Origin's big new rocket with Mars orbiters for NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Intense solar storms responsible for breathtaking auroras across the U.S. delayed the launch of Blue Origin's big new rocket Wednesday.

Already grounded by poor weather, the New Glenn rocket was poised to blast off in the afternoon with two Mars orbiters for NASA from Florida. But five hours before the targeted liftoff, it was called off because of the heightened solar activity.

Worried about the possible impact of increased radiation on its Mars-bound spacecraft, NASA decided to postpone the launch until conditions improve. Officials said they would try again Thursday.

This will be only the second flight of a New Glenn rocket, which made its debut in January. At 321 feet (98 meters), it is considerably larger and more powerful than the New Shepard rockets that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is launching from Texas with passengers.

