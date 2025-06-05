Canada's first astronaut and former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space and a former foreign minister, died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 76.

Members of Parliament rose for a moment of silence in the House of Commons Wednesday evening at the request of government lawmaker Mark Gerretsen.

An electrical engineer and former Royal Canadian Navy officer, he became the first Canadian in space when he flew aboard the U.S. space shuttle in 1984.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family,” Pam Garneau said in a statement.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness."

A cause of death was not provided.

Garneau served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as minister of foreign affairs and transport minister.

He was a Liberal member of Parliament for a Montreal-area riding between 2008 and 2023.

Former prime minister Trudeau said on social media that it was with “much sadness” that he had learned about Garneau’s passing.

“I first met Marc as a schoolboy in the early 1980s,” Trudeau said. “I was in awe of his service and his courage then, and continued to be as I had the privilege to serve alongside him in Parliament and in government. Marc truly embodied and exemplified Canadian greatness throughout his whole life.”

Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield said Garneau was his role model, mentor, longtime friend and “a brave and exemplary Canadian for us all.”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Garneau “exceeded every expectation.”

“Canada has lost an exceptional person — not just an astronaut, but a true model of service and selflessness,” Champagne said.

Garneau said in a recent interview that his three flights changed the way he saw Earth.

“When you see that thin atmosphere and realize we’re filling it with greenhouse gases and pollutants ...when you see these things, you realize, ‘What are we doing?’” he said in 2024. “If we don’t take care of this planet, there is nowhere else to go.”

Garneau said that, after flying in space, life was “not as intimidating.”

“It gave me a sense of confidence and it gave me confidence to move forward in life instead of playing it safe,” he said.

Garneau was born in Quebec City and earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering physics at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.

There are a number of schools named after him in Canada.

Garneau lived in the U.S. for nine years and two of his children were born there.

