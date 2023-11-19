Recalls

Wilcox Ice Cream Recalls Multiple Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, VT is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be

Most Read