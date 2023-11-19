Wilcox Ice Cream Recalls Multiple Ice Cream Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, VT is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato after being notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture on 11/14/23 that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured that day may be
101
Traffic
Black RdRoad closed due to construction work on Black Rd both ways from Brenda Dr to Morrow Trl. Detour in operation - Northtbound Black Road traffic will detour northeast on Hamilton New London Road and west on Ross Hanover Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Crescentville RdIntermittent lane closures due to construction work on Crescentville Rd both ways from OH-4 Springfield Pike to OH-747 Princeton Pike.