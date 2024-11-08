Sections
Recalls
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall of Large Asian Sesame Salad with Chicken Due to Presence of Undeclared Egg Allergen
November 08, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
November 08, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Possible Undeclared Egg Allergen
Traffic
US-42
Crash on US-42 Northbound at Coach Line Ave.
I-70
Left lane closed due to paving repairs on I-70 Westbound between Exit 153 IN-227 and Exit 149 US-35 .
