Voluntary Removal Announcement for the InfuTronix Nimbus Ambulatory Infusion Pump System

InfuTronix, LLC has announced a voluntary recall of the Nimbus Ambulatory Infusion Pump System, including Nimbus II PainPro, Nimbus II Flex, Nimbus II Plus, Nimbus II EpiD and Nimbus II EMS from the US Market due to a high number (3698) of customer complaints related to the Nimbus Infusion Pump sys
