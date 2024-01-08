Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC - JANUARY 8, 2024, is voluntarily recalling Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571
Recalls
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in 1.5oz Glass Jars of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces
75
Traffic
Huffman RdBridge closed due to construction work on Huffman Rd both ways between Diamond Mill Rd and Lutheran Church Rd. Detour in operation - South Diamond Mill Rd, Dayton-Farmersville Rd, and Lutheran Church Rd.
US-36Bridge closed due to construction work on US-36 both ways from Base Rd to County Road 100. Detour in operation - via IN-1, IN-32, US-27.