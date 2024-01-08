Recalls

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat in 1.5oz Glass Jars of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC - JANUARY 8, 2024, is voluntarily recalling Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Ghost 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99498 0, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Hot 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571 99497 3, Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce Reaper 1.5oz glass jar UPC 7 94571

