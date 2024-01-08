Ventura Foods of Brea, Calif. (Jan. 8, 2024) – has initiated a voluntary recall on Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce sold exclusively at Publix Super Markets, Inc., because it contains Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce that may contain a fish (anchovy) allergen that is not declared on
Recalls
Ventura Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish (Anchovy) Allergen in Publix Deli Carolina- Style Mustard BBQ Sauce
Traffic
I-675Right lane blocked due to crash on I-675 Northbound at I-75 Exit 43.
Huffman RdBridge closed due to construction work on Huffman Rd both ways between Diamond Mill Rd and Lutheran Church Rd. Detour in operation - South Diamond Mill Rd, Dayton-Farmersville Rd, and Lutheran Church Rd.