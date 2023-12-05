TGD Cuts, LLC Recalls Certain Fresh-Cut Fruit Cup, Clamshell and Tray Products Due to Possible Health Risk

OH-161 Road closed due to construction work on OH-161 both ways from CR-24 Post Rd to Eiterman Rd. Detour in operation - Eastbound Detour: Post Rd. eastbound traffic will be detoured via U.S. 33 southbound to Avery-Muirfield Dr. to U.S. 33 northbound. Westbound Detour: Post Rd. westbound traffic will be detoured to U.S. 33 northbound to U.S. to U.S. 33 southbound..