Stonewall Kitchen Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy, Wheat, and Peanuts in Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.)

Road blocked due to construction work on OH-257 Riverside Dr both ways between US-42 and Bean Oller Rd. Detour in operation - SR 42 to SR 745 to Home Rd. to SR 257 or reverse.

OH-257 Road blocked due to construction work on OH-257 Riverside Dr both ways between US-42 and Bean Oller Rd. Detour in operation - SR 42 to SR 745 to Home Rd. to SR 257 or reverse.