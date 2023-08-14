Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine is recalling a limited amount of their Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.) because the product contains undeclared allergens: Soy, Wheat, Peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, wheat, and/or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening al
Recalls
Stonewall Kitchen Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy, Wheat, and Peanuts in Peanut Butter Maltballs (6oz.)
129
Traffic
OH-257Road blocked due to construction work on OH-257 Riverside Dr both ways between US-42 and Bean Oller Rd. Detour in operation - SR 42 to SR 745 to Home Rd. to SR 257 or reverse.
OH-814Road closed due to construction work on OH-814 Ludlow Rd both ways between OH-296 and Stone Quarry Rd. Detour in operation - North- SR-814 to U.S. 36 to U.S. 68 to SR 296 to SR 814 South-SR 814 to SR 296 to U.S. 68 to U.S. 36 to SR 814.