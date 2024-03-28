Shawnee Milling Company of Shawnee, Oklahoma is recalling 5 lb.Food Club brand All Purpose Flour with Best if Used by date 03/07/2025, because it may contain undeclared milk and egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic
Shawnee Milling Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Egg in “5lb. Food Club All Purpose Flour”
