Recalls

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Voluntarily Recalls Select Batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder Because of Possible Health Risk

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN), a producer of nutrition products, announced today that it has voluntarily chosen to recall from the U.S. market select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans, due to

Most Read