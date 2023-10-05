Orgain LLC of Irvine, CA is voluntarily recalling a limited production run of its Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor, because it may contain an undeclared sesame allergen
Recalls
Orgain Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Organic Plant Protein + Superfoods Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge Sold in Costco Warehouse Stores
103
Traffic
IN-28Road closed due to construction work on IN-28 both ways from Mckew St to County Road 250. Detour in operation - State Road 28 will be utilizing US 27, to State Road 32, to State Road 1, back to State Road 28..
Mad River RdRoad closed due to construction work on Mad River Rd both ways between Southlea Dr and OH-725 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.