Recalls

Orgain Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Organic Plant Protein + Superfoods Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge Sold in Costco Warehouse Stores

Orgain LLC of Irvine, CA is voluntarily recalling a limited production run of its Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge flavor, because it may contain an undeclared sesame allergen

Most Read