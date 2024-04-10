Recalls

Oregon Spice Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning

Oregon Spice Company, Portland, OR is recalling Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning 5oz because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

