Oregon Spice Company, Portland, OR is recalling Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning 5oz because it may contain undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Recalls
Oregon Spice Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning
Traffic
Peters PikeRoad closed due to construction work on Peters Pike both ways from Stonequarry Rd to Malina Ave. Detour in operation - Stonequarry rd to Dog Leg rd to Little York rd.
I-70Exit ramp from I-70 Westbound at Exit 10 to N U S Route 127 Northbound closed due to construction work. Detour in operation - I-70 and the U.S. 40 interchange to U.S. 127.