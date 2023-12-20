Recalls

Medline Industries, LP. Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Various Lots of Tracheostomy Care and Cleaning Trays

Medline Industries, LP. announced a voluntary nationwide recall on October 10th, 2023, of several lots and SKUs of Tracheostomy Care and Cleaning Trays. The Tracheostomy Care and Cleaning Trays include a tracheostomy brush as a component that may have sharp edges at the tip that can puncture tubing

