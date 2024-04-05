Recalls

Medline Industries, LP Issues a Nationwide Recall of Convenience Kits Containing Nurse Assist 0.9% Sodium Chloride Irrigation USP and Sterile Water for Irrigation USP

Northfield, Ill., Apr. 5, 2024 – In direct response to the Nurse Assist, LLC voluntary product recall initiated on November 6, 2023, for saline and sterile water medical products, Medline Industries, LP initiated a nationwide recall on November 15, 2023, for its Medline and Centurion branded conveni

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read