Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Lupin) is voluntarily recalling two (2) lots of Tydemy (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 3mg/0.03mg/0.451 mg and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 0.451 mg) to the patient (consumer/user) level due to out of specification (OOS) test results at t
Recalls
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 2 Lots of TydemyTM (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 3mg/0.03mg/0.451mg and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 0.451mg) Due to Out of Specification (OOS) Results at the 12-month Stability Time Point
116
Traffic
OH-745Road closed due to construction on OH-745 Dublin Rd both ways from CR-136 Moore Rd to OH-257. Detour in operation - OH-745 to US-42 north to OH-257 south to Home Rd to OH-745 or reverse..
US-27Road closed due to crash on US-27 Millville Oxford Rd both ways from Minton Rd to Woodbine Rd.