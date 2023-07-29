Recalls

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 2 Lots of TydemyTM (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 3mg/0.03mg/0.451mg and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 0.451mg) Due to Out of Specification (OOS) Results at the 12-month Stability Time Point

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Lupin) is voluntarily recalling two (2) lots of Tydemy (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 3mg/0.03mg/0.451 mg and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets 0.451 mg) to the patient (consumer/user) level due to out of specification (OOS) test results at t

