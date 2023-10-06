Kula Brands LLC is recalling Kula Can - Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer due to the presence of undeclared tree nuts (coconut) and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (coconut) and/or milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this
Kula Brands LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Coconut and Milk in Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer
US-35Road closed due to truck fire on US-35 Westbound from OH-835 Woodman Dr to Smithville Rd.
Stillwell RdRoad closed due to construction work on Stillwell Rd both ways between Bunker Hill Woods Rd and Salman Rd. Detour in operation - Eastbound Stillwell Rd traffic will detour north on Bunker Hill Woods Rd, east on Garver Elliot Rd, northeast on Woods Station Rd, west on Stillwell Beckett Rd, and south on US-27. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.