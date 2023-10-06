Recalls

Kula Brands LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Coconut and Milk in Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer

Kula Brands LLC is recalling Kula Can - Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer due to the presence of undeclared tree nuts (coconut) and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts (coconut) and/or milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this

