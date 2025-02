KEDAKE, INC. of Houston, TX is recalling it’s 2 lb packages of Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks because they may contain undeclared Sesame, Soy, Wheat, Yellow No 5, Yellow No 6, and Red No 6. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Sesame, Soy, Wheat, Yellow No 5, Yellow No 6 and Red No 6, ru