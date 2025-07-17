Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa are voluntarily recalling select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. This action follows a recall initiated by Reser’s Fine Food due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient in t
Recalls
Jewel Osco Stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa Voluntarily Recalls Select Items Containing Tuna Salad from Reser’s Fine Foods Due to an Ingredient Recall Linked to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination
0