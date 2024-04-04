Recalls

Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. Issues Voluntary Worldwide Recall of Honeywell Fendall 2000 Non-Sterile Eyewash Cartridges # 32-002050-0000 used with the Fendall 2000 Eyewash Station Due to a Lack of Appropriate Policies and Procedures by Honeywell’s Supplier

Charlotte, NC, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Fendall 2000 Non-Sterile Eyewash Cartridge for the Fendall 2000 Eyewash Station. This recall is being conducted at the industrial consumer level. Honeywell’s supplier of the Fendall 2000 Non-Sterile Eyewash Cartridge has bee

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read