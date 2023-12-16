Out of an abundance of caution Herold’s Salads of Cleveland is recalling assorted deli salads packaged in various sizes. Recalled products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Herolds Salads Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Assorted Deli Salads Due to Possible Contamination with Listeria monocytogenes
