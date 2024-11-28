Recalls

Gracie’s Kitchen’s Inc. Recalls Read-To-Eat Products Manufactured Between 11/4 and 11/13/24 Because of Possible Health Risk

Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young c

