Recalls

Fresh Express Announces Recall of Limited Spinach Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Most Read