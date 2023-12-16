Fresh Express Announces Recall of Limited Spinach Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.
I-75Two lanes blocked due to emergency repairs on I-75 Northbound at Exit 56 Stanley Ave.
Baker RdRoad closed due to construction work on Baker Rd both ways from Somerville Rd to Frazee Rd. Detour in operation - Northwest-bound Baker Road traffic will detour east on Somerville Road, north on U.S. 127, and west on Frazee Road. Southeast-bound traffic will reverse this route..