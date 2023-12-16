Recalls

Eban’s Bakehouse Issues a Voluntary Recall Due to Undeclared Milk and Soy Allergens

Eban’s Bakehouse is recalling all of its Sweet Indulgences cookie bites, packaged in 12-count, 11.85 oz boxes, due to undeclared milk and soy allergens. The recall is limited to the 12-count multi-pack cookie bites. The traditional 2 oz cookies are not included in the recall.

