Eban’s Bakehouse Issues a Voluntary Recall Due to Undeclared Milk and Soy Allergens

Eban’s Bakehouse is recalling all of its Sweet Indulgences cookie bites, packaged in 12-count, 11.85 oz boxes, due to undeclared milk and soy allergens. The recall is limited to the 12-count multi-pack cookie bites. The traditional 2 oz cookies are not included in the recall.
89
Traffic
Baker RdRoad closed due to construction work on Baker Rd both ways from Somerville Rd to Frazee Rd. Detour in operation - Northwest-bound Baker Road traffic will detour east on Somerville Road, north on U.S. 127, and west on Frazee Road. Southeast-bound traffic will reverse this route..
Waynesville RdRoad closed due to construction work on Waynesville Rd both ways from OH-350 to CR-7 Wilmington Rd.