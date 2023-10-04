Recalls

Cookies-N-Milk Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

Cookies-N-Milk, of McKinney, TX is recalling their 6oz cups of "Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough" because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

