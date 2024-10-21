Recalls

Con Yeager Spice Company Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits

The Con Yeager Spice Company of Zelienople, PA, is recalling its TRAIL BOLOGNA MEAT PROCESSING KITS, because they may contain undeclared soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if this product is c

