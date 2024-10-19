Recalls

Church Brothers Farms Recall Green Onions Due to Possible Health Risk

Salinas, CA, October 18, 2024 (For Distribution) - Church Brothers, LLC (“Church Brothers Farms”) is voluntarily recalling 1271 cases of green onions because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, fra

0

WHIO Radio Contests

Most Read