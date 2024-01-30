Byrne Dairy, Inc. of Syracuse, New York is voluntarily recalling its Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream in half gallon cartons with a Last Date of Sale of 10/4/2024 because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening al
Byrne Dairy Recalls Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream in Half Gallons Dated 10/4/2024 Due to Undeclared Peanuts
