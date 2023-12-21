Recalls

Blue Ridge Beef Issues Voluntary Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Grind, Blue Ridge Kitten Mix and Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix Due to Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1124 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6 due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogene

