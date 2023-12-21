Blue Ridge Beef is recalling all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1124 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6 due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogene
Recalls
Blue Ridge Beef Issues Voluntary Recall of Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Grind, Blue Ridge Kitten Mix and Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix Due to Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination
Traffic
OH-4Road blocked due to maintenance work on OH-4 Southbound from George St to OH-309 Center St. Detour in operation.
CR-14Height limit of 12' and no through traffic for trucks over 40 tons on CR-14 Troy-Sidney Rd both ways between Riverside Dr and CR-15 Piqua Troy Rd. Weight Limits: 2 Axle 15T. 3 Axle 23T. 4 Axle 26T. 5 Axle 28T. 6 Axle 30T. Semi: 40T.