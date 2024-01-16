Big Island Candies Issues Allergen Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in “Makana Brownie Assortment”

Big Island Candies of Hilo, Hawaii is voluntarily recalling 120 boxes of their Makana Brownie Assortment Box (batch 60) purchased from its Ala Moana Store located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Hawaii between

December 13, 2023 – December 21, 2023 because the product contains undeclared peanuts.

