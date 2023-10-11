Betty Lou’s Inc., McMinnville, OR is voluntarily recalling 1.76oz (50g) packages of Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, BB 05APR24 0053, due to undeclared sesame allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if
Recalls
Betty Lou’s Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter
114
Traffic
Us-35Entry ramp to Us-35 Westbound from Woodman Dr closed due to construction work. Detour in operation - The official detour during this time will be Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road to the U.S. 35 westbound ramp..
OH-55Road closed due to construction work on OH-55 Troy Pike both ways from CR-158 Childrens Home Rd to Main St.