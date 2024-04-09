Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, FL, is alerting the public that its 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches and 5-liter containers and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato contains undeclared allergens.
Recalls
Belgian Yummies Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens of Wheat, Soy, Egg, Coconut and/or Peanuts and FD&C Yellow #5 in Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato
