Belgian Yummies Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Allergens of Wheat, Soy, Egg, Coconut and/or Peanuts and FD&C Yellow #5 in Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato

Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, FL, is alerting the public that its 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches and 5-liter containers and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato contains undeclared allergens.

