Recalls

Baxter Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction for Spectrum V8 and Spectrum IQ Infusion Pumps with Specific Software Versions

Baxter International Inc. announced today it has issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction for Spectrum V8 and Spectrum IQ infusion pumps in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that have been upgraded to software versions v8.01.01 and v9.02.01. The Correction is due to an increase in reported false upstream o

