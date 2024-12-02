Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. (Baloian) is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “Pamela” brand, a generic white box with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” or a clear PamPak bran
Recalls
Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Recalls Whole Fresh American Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risks Due to Salmonella
0
92
Traffic
OH-744Road closed due to bridge maintenance work on OH-744 Somerville Jacksonburg Rd both ways from Greenwood Rd to OH-744 Somerville Jacksonburg Rd.
I-75 SEntry ramp to I-75 Southbound from Wagner Ford Rd both ways closed due to construction work. Detour in operation - Wagner Ford Rd, Dixie Dr, Stanley Ave to I-75 SB.