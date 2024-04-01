AvKARE, LLC. is voluntarily recalling lot # AW0221A of Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP 750mg/5mL to the Consumer/User level, due to the potential Bacillus cereus contamination in the product found during stability testing at a 3rd party lab. Risk Statement: In the population most at risk, immunocom
Recalls
AvKARE, LLC. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Atovaquone Oral Suspension, USP 750 mg/5 mL Due to Potential Bacillus Cereus Contamination
Eclipse Watch 2024
98
Traffic
Mcewen RdCrash on Mcewen Rd at OH-725 Miamisburg Centerville Rd.
CR-9Crash on CR-9 Mitchell Dewitt Rd at Waterford Way.