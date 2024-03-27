Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Issues a Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, 250mg/5mL, Due to the Potential for Some Bottles to be Super Potent Which May be Harmful

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Bridgewater, New Jersey (Amneal), is voluntarily recalling 4 lots (see table below) of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution, USP, 250 mg/5mL packaged in 80 mL, 150 mL, or 300 mL pack sizes, to the Consumer Level. Some bottles may have been overfilled which can res