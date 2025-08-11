Prince Harry, Meghan and Netflix extend partnership for streaming programs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan have extended their partnership with Netflix and their media company, Archewell Productions, with a multiyear, first-look deal, the couple announced Monday.

Archewell began collaborating with the streaming giant in 2020 and have produced a handful of documentary content, including the popular "Harry & Meghan." The Duchess of Sussex also developed a lifestyle brand, As Ever, in partnership with Netflix.

The collaboration has also produced the documentary series' “Polo,” “Heart of Invictus” and “Live to Lead.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Meghan said in a statement.

The couple and Netflix also announced upcoming collaborations, including a second season of, “With Love, Meghan,” a lifestyle and cooking show starring the duchess. The show will also receive a special holiday episode in December.

The show is Netflix's most-watched culinary show since its March release, according to the company. It ranked low compared to other releases in the first half of this year, with 5.3 million views, according to Netflix's semiannual report.

“Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within,” a documentary short film that centers on a small orphanage in Uganda’s Masaka region, is also set to release this year. Archewell is also in production with Netflix on a feature adaptation of Carley Fortune's novel “Meet Me at the Lake.” The drama “follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise,” the statement read.

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

Their extended deal with Netflix is the latest in the couple's yearslong effort to develop business ventures in the United States. They had also penned a multiyear deal with Spotify in 2020 and produced a podcast, " Archetypes, " but cut ties with the company in 2023.

The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California with their two young children.

