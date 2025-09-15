Immigrants deported from US to Ghana are sent home, where lawyers say some could face torture

ACCRA, Ghana — (AP) — The government of Ghana said Monday a group of 14 West Africans deported to Ghana from the U.S. has been sent to their home countries, places where lawyers representing some of the men say they face a risk of persecution or torture.

News of the West Africans' deportation to Ghana emerged last week, sparking a lawsuit by U.S. lawyers. They argue the move was an attempt by U.S. authorities to evade their own immigration laws that prevent some of the men from being returned to countries where their well-being could be at risk.

On Monday, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Ghana’s minister for government communications, told the Associated Press that all fourteen - 13 Nigerians and one Gambian - “have since left for their home countries,” without saying when they were returned.

Lawyers say it's another case of the Trump administration deporting people and then trying to distance itself from the repercussions. The case has drawn parallels to that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the administration mistakenly deported to El Salvador despite a court order prohibiting it, then argued it couldn't get him back.

The Trump administration, faced with people in immigration proceedings who for legal and procedural reasons cannot be sent back to their home countries, has increasingly been trying to send them to third countries with which the administration has created agreements to take deportees.

Lawyers argue the men have legal protections

Lawyers representing five of the West African men filed a lawsuit last Friday arguing that the men, who'd been sent to Ghana along with another nine people, had legal protections preventing them from being sent home over concerns they'd be tortured or persecuted. The complaint, filed by lawyers for Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the men had been granted fear-based relief from being sent to their countries and asked the judge to immediately halt their deportations.

A U.S. federal judge Saturday asked the U.S. government to detail what it was doing to ensure Ghana would not send the immigrants elsewhere in violation of domestic U.S. court orders. The administration's agreements with so-called third countries like Ghana are part of a sweeping immigration crackdown seeking to deport millions of people from the United States.

A Department of Justice lawyer argued that the judge hearing the case had no power to control how another country treats deportees. The lawyer noted the U.S. Supreme Court this summer ruled that the administration could continue sending immigrants to countries they are not from, even if they hadn't had a chance to raise fears of torture.

Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union who is part of a legal group representing the five men in the lawsuit, said Monday that the whole situation “reeks of a scam.”

“That the United States knew these individuals were going to be sent to grave danger despite an immigration judge order, and still refused to take any action is outrageous. It seems evident that the United States has concocted a scheme to use third countries to circumvent what the United States cannot do directly," said Gelernt.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of some of the migrants said they were held in “straitjackets” for 16 hours on a flight to Ghana and detained for days in “squalid conditions” after they arrived there.

Ghana rejects accusation that it endorses Trump's immigration policy

The opposition and activists in Ghana have criticized the decision to accept the third-country deportees. Opposition lawmakers said it raises “serious constitutional, sovereignty and foreign policy concerns which cannot be overlooked.”

At a press briefing in the capital of Accra, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pushed back on criticism that the decision was an endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Ablakwa said Ghana did not receive any financial compensation from the U.S. over the deportation.

“We just could not continue to take the suffering of our fellow West Africans,” the minister said of the rationale behind the government’s decision. “For now, the strict understanding that we have with the Americans is that we are only going to take West Africans,” he added.

Nigeria’s government said it was not briefed about its nationals being sent to Ghana and that previously it had received Nigerians deported directly from the U.S.

“We have not rejected Nigerians deported to Nigeria. What we have only rejected is deportation of other nationals into Nigeria,” Kimebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told AP.

The authorities in Gambia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

None of the 14 deportees were originally from Ghana and the five West Africans who filed the lawsuit did not have ties with the country or designate it as a potential country of removal, according to the complaint.

Lawyers and activists have said the Trump administration appears to be making such deportation requests to the nations most affected by his policies on trade, migration and aid.

Ghana joined Eswatini, Rwanda and South Sudan as African countries that have received migrants from third countries who were deported from the U.S., an approach whose legality has been questioned by lawyers and human rights organizations.

___

Santana reported from Washington.

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

