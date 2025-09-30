University of South Florida names sole finalist for president amid closed-door selection process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The University of South Florida in Tampa on Tuesday named longtime academic Moez Limayem as the sole finalist to be its next president, the latest university in the Sunshine State to announce only one contender in the search for its new leader.

Unlike other candidates nominated to lead Florida's public universities in recent months, Limayem has not served as a Republican elected official. He is currently the president of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville and previously served as the dean of USF's college of business for a decade.

It’s not publicly known who the other applicants were, because the selection of university presidents largely happens behind closed doors in Florida.

“We conducted a thorough process that included reviewing an outstanding group of highly qualified candidates from across the nation before deciding that Moez is the best choice for our USF community," said Mike Griffin, chair of USF's presidential search committee.

The university is touting what it says is Limayem's successful track record in fundraising, helping boost enrollment and retention rates and investing in career preparation and talent development for students, as well as forging community and corporate partnerships.

After lawmakers exempted university presidential searches from the state's open meetings and public records law in 2022, a string of GOP politicians have been awarded the positions, in a process the state's Republican House speaker has criticized as “a spoil system for a select few.”

Under Florida law, USF's board of trustees must approve Limayem's nomination, which is subject to confirmation by the state board that oversees Florida's public universities.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

