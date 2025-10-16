Trump's push for law and order shows he's no longer encumbered by government guardrails

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was telling a Rose Garden audience about his efforts to quell violence in the nation's capital when, as if on cue, his words were drowned out by the wail of sirens from passing vehicles.

“Listen to the beauty of that sound,” Trump said, grinning. “They're not politically correct sirens.”

The moment encapsulated how Trump's law-and-order-at-all-costs push has become a centerpiece of his second term — something he said has surprised him.

"Now it's like a passion for me," Trump said on Wednesday as he touted the results of a crackdown named "Operation Summer Heat" in the Oval Office, during which he said the FBI had made 8,000-plus arrests. He said his actions were "many, many steps above" what he'd pledged on the campaign trail last year.

He's deployed troops to Democratic-majority cities and directed federal officials, often with their faces obscured by masks, to round up people living in the country illegally. He's suggested urban areas could become military "training grounds" and toyed with invoking the Insurrection Act so political opponents can't use the courts to foil his plans.

Now settled into his second term, the Republican president has embraced the kind of tough-on-crime approach he was unable to achieve as naysayers checked his most extreme instincts during his first four years in office.

Trump's efforts have drawn resistance from local leaders. His plans to send soldiers to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have been thwarted by legal challenges. He has said he's confident he'll win on appeal but hasn't ruled out using the Insurrection Act as a workaround, if needed.

But elsewhere, his moves have dramatically altered day-to-day lives. Earlier this year, he took control of the California National Guard in response to protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles and sent the National Guard into Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee.

Trump also has mused about taking similar action in Baltimore, New Orleans New York and Boston.

‘Bring Back Our Police’

Trump's embrace of the hardest possible line against crime suspects dates back to his days as a real estate mogul back in the gritty days of 1970s and ’80s New York, when crime was rampant.

His mindset burst into public view when he stirred racial tensions by calling for the execution of the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Hispanic teenagers wrongly convicted of rape in 1989.

Trump took out full-page newspaper ads under the headlines: “Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!” Those convictions were vacated in 2002, after evidence linked a serial rapist to the crime. Today, the case is remembered by activists as evidence of a criminal justice system prejudiced against defendants of color.

“That’s the very same spirit that’s at work now,” said the Rev. J. Lawrence Turner of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Turner said Trump had “demonized” and “targeted” Memphis, which is 62% African American and has a Black mayor and county leader.

“We have this president unleashed in this second term,” he said.

First-term flirtations

Trump covered some of the same political ground in his first term during the protests over racism and police brutality sparked by the 2020 killing of George Floyd, when he sent troops to the streets of Washington and to Portland. But his advisers at the time staunchly opposed many of his calls to more broadly deploy the military to beat back unrest. Trump's former defense secretary Mark Esper later told CBS' “60 Minutes” that Trump had asked during the protests whether the National Guard could be tougher on demonstrators. “'Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs, or something,'” Esper said he recalled Trump saying. However, a Trump signature bipartisan achievement in his first term was a 2018 criminal justice reform measure meant to reduce federal prison populations and address disparities in sentencing, after lobbying from advocates including Kim Kardashian. Trump was attacked from the right for that policy, though, during the 2024 Republican primary and rarely spoke about his criminal justice reform bill while campaigning. He instead drew cheers with calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and those who kill police officers. ‘We're going to save all our cities’ Trump now sees getting tough on crime as a winning political issue heading into next year’s midterm elections. “We’re going to save all of our cities, and we’re going to make them essentially crime-free,” he said Wednesday. Recent polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found his administration’s tough-on-crime approach has emerged as one of his best issues, amid frustrations over his handling of the economy and immigration. The vast majority of Americans, 81%, see crime as a “major problem” in large cities, even as statistics show violent crime is down across the nation following a coronavirus pandemic-era spike. The shift also reflects a Trump no longer encumbered by chiefs of staff, generals and others who saw their duty as reining in his most extreme impulses and have long been replaced by loyalists. “This time around, he has people around him that are not simply supporting what he’s doing, they’re encouraging him,” said Patrick G. Eddington, a senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute. ‘Making all Americans safer' The White House rejects suggestions Trump's crackdown on crime has anything to do with race. It says the National Guard is being utilized in different cities for different reasons. Washington is a crime-fighting push that Republican state leaders in Tennessee asked be replicated in Memphis, it argues. In Portland and Chicago, as in Los Angeles previously, the goal is protection of federal authorities working on priorities like immigration enforcement. “The president’s bold actions in cities across the country are making all Americans safer,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, describing Trump's actions as the fulfillment of a campaign promise. Still, deploying troops to cities gives Trump the opportunity to paint Democratic opponents as soft on crime while overstating — often in apocalyptic terms — how bad the problem really is. He then exaggerates the results. He spent weeks suggesting Portland is “on fire” and declared Washington "a raging hellhole.” He now suggests Washington crime has fallen to zero, which also isn't true. Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the administration’s efforts are an extension of Trump’s brand, which she described as “using race overtly to drive division, to consolidate a base and to use that to usurp power a president does not have, or should not be deemed to have.” Indeed, Trump now routinely speaks of criminals as people without redemption. “They’re sick,” he said recently, “and we’re taking them out.” ___ Colvin reported from New York.

