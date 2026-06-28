Trump says his renovation plans for a golf course will have Washington hosting a 'major' tournament

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday surveyed several of his construction projects around the nation's capital, suggesting afterward that his redevelopment of the East Potomac Golf Links would enable it to host a premier tournament.

“When completed, this Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events,” Trump posted on social media.

Trump toured the course with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, various aides and the golf course architect Tom Fazio and his son, Gavin Fazio. The president's redevelopment of the course is subject to a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

It's unclear when the course could host any major tournaments, as locations are chosen several years ahead of the events. Locations for the U.S. Open are scheduled through 2051, though there are available spots in 2043, 2046 and 2048. The PGA Championship is set through 2035.

Trump complained in his post about the condition of the grass and the sprinkler system for the public golf course, but debris from the demolition of the White House East Wing has also been dumped on the grounds. The National Park Service said last month that the debris tested positive for lead, chromium and other toxic metals.

Trump said in his post that work on the golf course would begin on Sept. 1. The president also toured updates to Lafayette Park on the north side of the White House and had his motorcade drive around where he plans to build a triumphal arch.

The president also said in a separate post that he would meet with Janeese Lewis George, who won the Democratic primary for Washington's mayor. Trump in his post called Lewis George a "Communist."

At a news conference Thursday, Lewis George said that as the next likely mayor that she would “work with anyone including the president for the best interest of D.C. residents” but stressed that she would not comply “in advance” to requests from the administration that could compromise the locally elected government.

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