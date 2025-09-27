Trump to meet Monday with top four congressional leaders as shutdown risk looms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to meet with the top four congressional leaders at the White House on Monday, one day before the deadline to fund the federal government or face a shutdown.

The meeting involving House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune as well as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was confirmed Saturday by a White House official and another person familiar with the planning. Both were granted anonymity to discuss a meeting that has not been announced.

The meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

