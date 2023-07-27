Politics

Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says

By ERIC TUCKER

Trump Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting Thursday with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team as a potential indictment loomed over the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting included Trump lawyer John Lauro, said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to describe a private gathering.

Trump earlier this month was informed by Smith's office that he was a target of the Justice Department's investigation, suggesting that an indictment could be soon.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment on meeting.

