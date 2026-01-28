Trump administration says San Jose State broke the law by allowing a transgender volleyball player

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has concluded that San Jose State University discriminated against women by letting a transgender athlete play on the women's volleyball team, the U.S. Education Department said Wednesday.

The department offered San Jose State a deal that would resolve the case. The university, located in California, would have to accept the administration’s definition of “male” and “female,” restore titles and records that Trump officials say were “misappropriated by male athletes,” and issue an apology to female athletes.

University officials did not immediately comment.

The department has taken action against a series of states, schools and colleges that allow transgender athletes, something President Donald Trump has promised to end. If San Jose State rejects the proposed deal, it could face a Justice Department lawsuit and risk losing federal funding.

The investigation into San Jose State was opened in February alongside a similar one at the University of Pennsylvania. Penn later agreed to a deal similar to the one being offered to San Jose State, modifying school records set by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and apologizing to other athletes on the swim team.

Department officials said San Jose State violated Title IX, a 1972 gender equity law, by allowing a transgender athlete on the team and for allegedly retaliating against players who condemned the decision.

“We will not relent until SJSU is held to account for these abuses and commits to upholding Title IX to protect future athletes from the same indignities,” Kimberly Richey, assistant secretary for civil rights at the Education Department, said in a statement.

San Jose State’s volleyball team attracted national attention after nine players on the women's volleyball team filed a lawsuit challenging the league’s policies allowing transgender athletes to compete. The players argued that it’s unfair and poses a safety risk.

Several teams refused to play against San Jose State, earning losses.

San Jose State has not confirmed that its volleyball team had a transgender player.

As part of the deal proposed by the administration, San Jose State would have to send a personalized apology to every woman who played on the women’s indoor volleyball team from 2022 through 2024 and on the 2023 beach volleyball team, and to any woman who forfeited rather than play San Jose State.

