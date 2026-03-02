Supreme Court preserves only GOP-held congressional district in New York City for 2026 elections

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republicans in ruling that the boundaries of the only GOP-held congressional district in New York City do not not need to be redrawn for the 2026 elections, despite a court ruling that the district is unfair to Black and Hispanic residents.

The justices halted the state court ruling that had ordered New York's redistricting commission to redraw the district held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that covers Staten Island and a small piece of Brooklyn.

The outcome is a victory for Republicans in a national tug-of-war over redistricting that could determine control of the closely divided House of Representatives. Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority.

New York Republicans and the Trump administration had sought the high court's intervention. Qualifying for congressional elections in New York began last week.

A judge had ruled that the district was drawn in a way that dilutes the power of its Black and Hispanic voters and had ordered the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to complete a new map.

The dispute in New York is part of the redistricting battle that was spurred by President Donald Trump when he urged Republicans in Texas to redraw the state's congressional districts for political gain. Democrats countered with their own gerrymandering in California. More states soon followed.

The Supreme Court has allowed the new maps in California and Texas to be used in this year’s elections, even as court challenges continue.

