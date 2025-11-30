Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he will retire in 2026

Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas announced Saturday that he will retire from Congress after his term ends in 2026 to focus on family.

Nehls, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who has sported his mug shot on a T-shirt, said he called Trump to inform him of his plans.

“President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first,” Nehls said on the social platform X.

Nehls added via social media that he was endorsing his twin brother to succeed him in Congress. Trever Nehls said on Facebook that he would run for the seat and “stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump.”

The White House did not immediately respond Saturday night to an email seeking comment.

Troy Nehls entered Congress in 2021 after about three decades in law enforcement and more than two decades in the Army Reserve.

Nehls voted to overturn former President Joseph Biden's 2020 election win and was tapped by then-House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — before McCarthy pulled his picks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two others.

He is currently on the Judiciary and the Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

Last year Nehls won his district, which is southwest of Houston, by more than 24 percentage points.

